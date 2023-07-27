China Seeks to Boost Cooperation With Turkey in Multilateral Organizations - Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Turkey within the framework of multilateral organizations to jointly express the views of emerging market countries and maintain the stability of global production and supply chains, newly appointed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"China is willing to strengthen cooperation and coordination with Turkey within multilateral organizations such as the United Nations, G20 and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to jointly express the views of emerging market countries, advocate genuine multipolarity and maintain the stability of global production and supply chains," Wang was quoted as saying by the Chinese Foreign Ministry during a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on Wednesday.

He also expressed his willingness to work together with Turkey to bring "more stability to a world of chaos."

Earlier in the week, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Wang would visit Turkey on July 26 to discuss bilateral relations, as well as current regional and global developments.

Wang, who previously served as a director of the Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office, was appointed foreign minister on Tuesday after the resignation of former Foreign Minister Qin Gang was announced. Qin had not been seen in public for about a month now, prompting media speculation across the globe.