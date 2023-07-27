Open Menu

China Seeks To Boost Cooperation With Turkey In Multilateral Organizations - Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 11:10 AM

China Seeks to Boost Cooperation With Turkey in Multilateral Organizations - Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Turkey within the framework of multilateral organizations to jointly express the views of emerging market countries and maintain the stability of global production and supply chains, newly appointed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"China is willing to strengthen cooperation and coordination with Turkey within multilateral organizations such as the United Nations, G20 and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to jointly express the views of emerging market countries, advocate genuine multipolarity and maintain the stability of global production and supply chains," Wang was quoted as saying by the Chinese Foreign Ministry during a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on Wednesday.

He also expressed his willingness to work together with Turkey to bring "more stability to a world of chaos."

Earlier in the week, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Wang would visit Turkey on July 26 to discuss bilateral relations, as well as current regional and global developments.

Wang, who previously served as a director of the Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office, was appointed foreign minister on Tuesday after the resignation of former Foreign Minister Qin Gang was announced. Qin had not been seen in public for about a month now, prompting media speculation across the globe.

Related Topics

World United Nations Turkey China Visit Shanghai July Market Media

Recent Stories

Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian De ..

Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian Defence Minister

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, t ..

UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, three days of mourning announce ..

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coor ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coordinator for Independent Assess ..

10 hours ago
 24 killed in Senegal bus crash

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

12 hours ago
PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhamm ..

PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

12 hours ago
 Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in N ..

Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in National Currencies - BRICS Ban ..

12 hours ago
 PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam' ..

PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam's new novel

12 hours ago
 Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

12 hours ago
 Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almo ..

Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almost Equal - Poll

12 hours ago
 CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

12 hours ago

More Stories From World