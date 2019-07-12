China Seeks to Build Joint Industrial Parks With Russia - Industry Association Official

China hopes to build joint industrial parks with Russia to help attract more Chinese companies committing to long-term investments in the Russian market, Xiong Meng, executive vice president and secretary-general of the China Federation of Industrial Economics (CFIE), told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) China hopes to build joint industrial parks with Russia to help attract more Chinese companies committing to long-term investments in the Russian market , Xiong Meng, executive vice president and secretary-general of the China Federation of Industrial Economics (CFIE), told Sputnik on Friday.

"In order to push forward pragmatic cooperation between China and Russia in the future, we have an idea to joint build industrial parks that focus on international production cooperation. It'll bring a lot of benefits. It would be different from what's happening right now, which is usually one company tries to build an industrial park on its own. That's not feasible," Xiong told Sputnik on the sidelines of Russia-China Business Forum in Moscow.

The official explained that such industrial parks can improve the reputation of Chinese companies operating in Russia by demonstrating that they are willing to make long-term investments in the country.

"The industrial park can become part of a deeply integrated industrial cooperation platform between China and Russia. This platform can resolve the problem of market disruption caused by a few businessmen with ill intentions. The kind of cooperation based on this platform would be valuable and sustainable," he said.

In March, a local court in Russia's Irkutsk region blocked the construction of a water bottling plant financed by a Chinese company, after local residents voiced concerns that the proposed project could damage the ecological system around the Baikal Lake, which is the world's deepest fresh water lake.

Xiong suggested that the joint industrial parks can help Chinese companies address such concerns from the local community in Russia.

"For the Chinese companies, they'll become deeply rooted in the local market. It won't be a one-time deal. They [the companies] will use their best products to build a long-term strategy in the local market and create jobs for the region. This can also help address the accusations against Chinese companies that they came to Russia just for the natural resources or they would just abandon the Russian market after making some quick profits," he said.

The joint industrial parks can also help ease concerns from Chinese companies on how to deal with local authorities in Russia, Xiong pointed out.

"Companies trying to build up its business in the joint industrial park would not have to seek support or negotiate with local governments on their own. Companies operating in the industrial park would also face the same government policies. The industrial park will receive support from governments of both countries," he said.

Xiong noted that the joint industrial parks need facilitation between major business associations of both countries, such as the CFIE he represents.

The CFIE plans to offer training for Chinese companies interested in investing in Russia and invite Russian officials, scholars and businessmen to explain local policies and market conditions to them, Xiong added.