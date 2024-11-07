China seeks to deepen cooperation in agricultural & food safety under BRI

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Under the Belt and Road Initiative, it is critical to enhance shared food safety governance and meet the growing demands of people worldwide who aspire to a better life, highlighted Xu Xinjian, chief inspector of anti-monopoly of the State Administration for Market Regulation, while addressing the 17th Belt and Road Eco-Agriculture and Food Safety Forum held in Shanghai.

Amid global challenges like climate change and economic uncertainty, Food security and agricultural production are universal concerns, and strengthening international cooperation in these areas has become a shared priority for the global community, pinpointed Sohail Khan, deputy secretary general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), on the occasion.

The past years have witnessed China's commitments and actions. A Ningxia-based company has built a successful agricultural demonstration center in Mauritania, transforming part of the Sahara Desert into a thriving green space, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

In Jordan, China helped establish a large-scale vegetable production area, now exporting over 100 varieties to 15 countries across Central Asia, the middle East, and Africa. In Kenya, a collaboration center has been set up to focus on the production of silkworms, beef, and eggs from hens.

In Pakistan, some cooperation centers have introduced Chinese agricultural methods for cultivating fruits and vegetables, which has led to the introduction of new crop varieties and improved harvests in the country.

Yet more needs to be done. According to the 2024 FAO report named "State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World", 713-757 million people, or roughly 9% of the global population, were undernourished in 2023.

Furthermore, FAO projections show that 582 million people will be chronically undernourished in 2030. This points to the immense challenge of achieving SDG 2 (Zero Hunger).

To tackle these, Xu proposed enhancing food safety governance and strengthening international cooperation under BRI.

He suggested establishing information exchange and coordination mechanisms with BRI countries, ensuring broad participation across sectors, and developing a shared food safety framework.

"Closer collaboration on food safety laws, standards, and nutrition education matters," Xu noted, adding that it is in dire need to deepen cooperation on quality infrastructure, promoting mutual recognition of food inspection and certification, and advancing food science and technology collaboration to boost international trade.

During the forum, representatives from countries including Ethiopia, Malawi, Rwanda, Seychelles, Hungary, Bulgaria, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, and Uruguay expressed optimism about the Chinese market and eagerness to deepen cooperation. Echoing these sentiments, "We are ready to work with BRI countries to deepen exchanges and cooperation in agricultural products and food, and promote joint governance and sharing of food safety," Xu Xinjian concluded.

Hosted by the SAMR and themed Deepening Agricultural and Food Exchange and Cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, Co-Governing and Sharing Food Safety, the forum brought together a diverse group of officials, diplomats, scholars, and entrepreneurs to explore key issues in agriculture and food security.

