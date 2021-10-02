UrduPoint.com

China Sees 16 Mln Railway Trips On National Day

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 03:15 PM

China sees 16 mln railway trips on National Day

BEIJING, Oct. 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :China's railways handled 16 million passenger trips Friday, China's National Day, the railway operator said Saturday.

The China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said 11.4 million passenger trips are expected by rail Saturday, the second day of the weeklong holiday.

Railway authorities have coordinated COVID-19 control measures and transport services to cope with the travel rush.

Some 127 million passenger trips are expected to be made by rail during the holiday rush that started on Sept. 28 and will last until Oct. 8, the operator said earlier.

