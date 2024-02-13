China Sees 21,625 Private Fund Managers As Of 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 03:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The number of China's privately offered fund manager had reached 21,625 as of the end of 2023, data from the Asset Management Association of China showed.
Among the total, 8,469 were private securities investment fund managers, while 12,893 were private equity and venture capital fund managers.
The managers were mainly registered in regions including Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen, showed the data.
