China Sees 515 Million Domestic Tourism Trips During Holiday
Fri 08th October 2021 | 07:11 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :China saw a total of 515 million domestic tourist trips made during the seven-day National Day holiday, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
The figure was 70.1 percent of trips made during the same period before the COVID-19 epidemic, said the ministry.
Tourism revenue reached 389.06 billion Yuan (about 60.38 billion U.S. Dollars), a recovery of 59.9 percent of the revenue gained in the same period before the epidemic, the ministry said.China celebrates its National Day on Oct. 1.