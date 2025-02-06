China sees 6.3 pct growth in cross-border trips during Spring Festival holiday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) China recorded 14.37 million cross-border trips during the Spring Festival holiday, 6.3 percent more than a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday.

According to statistics released by the National Immigration Administration (NIA), China saw 958,000 cross-border trips made by foreigners during the holiday, up 22.9 percent from the previous year.

The Spring Festival holiday ran from Jan. 28 through Feb. 4 this year.

NIA data shows that over 7.67 million cross-border trips were made by Chinese mainland residents, growing 5 percent year on year, and nearly 5.74 million were made by residents from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, up 5.6 percent from a year ago.

Border inspection agencies checked 525,000 vehicles, including ships, trains and automobiles, 14.4 percent more compared to the previous year, the NIA said.