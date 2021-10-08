China Sees 83.5 Mln Railway Passenger Trips During National Day Holiday
Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:05 PM
BEIJING, Oct 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Passenger trips on Chinese railways topped 83.5 million during the weeklong National Day holiday which ended Thursday, said the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.
Railway authorities have coordinated COVID-19 control measures and transport services to cope with the travel rush.
Authorities had earlier estimated some 127 million railway passenger trips during the holiday rush lasting from Sept. 28 to Oct. 8.