UrduPoint.com

China Sees 83.5 Mln Railway Passenger Trips During National Day Holiday

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:05 PM

China sees 83.5 mln railway passenger trips during National Day holiday

Passenger trips on Chinese railways topped 83.5 million during the weeklong National Day holiday which ended Thursday, said the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd

BEIJING, Oct 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Passenger trips on Chinese railways topped 83.5 million during the weeklong National Day holiday which ended Thursday, said the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

Railway authorities have coordinated COVID-19 control measures and transport services to cope with the travel rush.

Authorities had earlier estimated some 127 million railway passenger trips during the holiday rush lasting from Sept. 28 to Oct. 8.

Related Topics

China From Million

Recent Stories

3-member gang busted in Sialkot

3-member gang busted in Sialkot

38 seconds ago
 Police arrest 27 suspects in search & strike opera ..

Police arrest 27 suspects in search & strike operations

39 seconds ago
 15 dead, over 90 wounded in Afghanistan's Kunduz m ..

15 dead, over 90 wounded in Afghanistan's Kunduz mosque blast: MSF hospital sour ..

2 minutes ago
 Chinese FM calls for joint efforts to remove cance ..

Chinese FM calls for joint efforts to remove cancer of terrorism

13 minutes ago
 Foolproof security arrangements to be made on Eid ..

Foolproof security arrangements to be made on Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAWW): RPO

18 minutes ago
 Eid Milad-un- Nabi to be celebrated with religious ..

Eid Milad-un- Nabi to be celebrated with religious fervour: Minister

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.