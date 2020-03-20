UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Sees A Series Of Infrastructure Projects Resume Work

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 07:42 PM

China sees a series of infrastructure projects resume work

Construction of a series of key infrastructures across China have restarted as the country vowed to expedite previously planned projects to mitigate the impact of the novel corona-virus disease (COVID-19) on investment progress

CHINA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Construction of a series of key infrastructures across China have restarted as the country vowed to expedite previously planned projects to mitigate the impact of the novel corona-virus disease (COVID-19) on investment progress.

A 216.8-km railway from northern China's Hebei Province to Shandong Province in eastern China restored operation Friday, with the first batch of 1,625 workers returning to construction.

The construction of the project is expected to play a significant role in boosting the economy of regions around the Bohai Sea.

Meanwhile, over 700 management personnel of the China Railway Construction Corporation Limited have return to Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region for an expressway construction project of the Belt and Road Initiative, according to the company.

China has vowed to speed up construction of major projects and infrastructures that have been set in the national plans as part of efforts to counter the economic impact of the COVID-19.

The country will improve weak links in infrastructure and ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of investment, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

Related Topics

China Company Road Progress From

Recent Stories

Every 6 out of 10 'Agree' that washing their hands ..

33 seconds ago

Infinix Officially Announced S5 Pro, 40MP Pop-up S ..

21 minutes ago

Entire Russian Territory Now on High Alert Regime ..

3 minutes ago

Control rooms established at Deputy Commissioner, ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues show cause notice to AoR Faiz ..

3 minutes ago

Pentagon Deploys Over 4,000 National Guard Troops ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.