China sees a series of infrastructure projects resume work

CHINA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Construction of a series of key infrastructures across China have restarted as the country vowed to expedite previously planned projects to mitigate the impact of the novel corona-virus disease (COVID-19) on investment progress.

A 216.8-km railway from northern China's Hebei Province to Shandong Province in eastern China restored operation Friday, with the first batch of 1,625 workers returning to construction.

The construction of the project is expected to play a significant role in boosting the economy of regions around the Bohai Sea.

Meanwhile, over 700 management personnel of the China Railway Construction Corporation Limited have return to Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region for an expressway construction project of the Belt and Road Initiative, according to the company.

China has vowed to speed up construction of major projects and infrastructures that have been set in the national plans as part of efforts to counter the economic impact of the COVID-19.

The country will improve weak links in infrastructure and ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of investment, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.