UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Sees Acceleration In Work Resumption After Spring Festival Holiday

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:32 PM

China sees acceleration in work resumption after Spring Festival holiday

Moving back and forth on an automobile assembly line, Zhang Tianshun was conducting function tests for vehicles before they roll off the production line

HEFEI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Moving back and forth on an automobile assembly line, Zhang Tianshun was conducting function tests for vehicles before they roll off the production line.

"My job is to check the functionality of seven parts of the car, including four windows, front and rear wipers and the sunroof. It takes two minutes to test a car for my part, and I need to handle about 200 cars per day. It's even busier than before the holiday," said the young man.

It was the first time for Zhang to spend the Spring Festival, or China's Lunar New Year, away from his hometown of Zhumadian City, central China's Henan Province. The 19-year-old works at Hefei Changan Automobile Co., Ltd. in east China's Anhui Province.

Zhang received a combined subsidy of nearly 3,000 Yuan (about 465 U.S. Dollars) from Hefei City and the company for not leaving during the holiday.

To prevent the sporadic resurgence of COVID-19, China encouraged people to stay put over the holiday this year, which lasted from Feb. 11 to 17.

EARLIER WORK RESUMPTION The car plant resumed production on Feb. 14, after a three-day break, when most people were still celebrating the holiday. More than 1,700 employees, or 85 percent of its staff, clocked in on the first day of work, including over 800 migrant workers who stayed during the holiday.

The manufacturing capacity has returned to the pre-holiday level, with 600 to 700 vehicles rolling off the production line per day, according to the company.

"Another production line resumed operation on Feb. 17, whose capacity is around 300 units a day. Cars coming from this assembly line will be exported to Saudi Arabia, Chile and Brazil," said Xue Wen, an engineer with the company.

Factories across China are traditionally shut down for a couple of weeks after the Chinese Spring Festival holiday. Thanks to the stay-put measure, many enterprises were able to continue holiday production or resume production quickly after the holiday break.

Like the auto factory, China Baowu Taigang Stainless Steel Precision Strip Co., Ltd. in north China's Shanxi Province also saw bustling production activities during the holiday, with more than 100 employees remaining on duty around the clock to handle increasing orders.

The company specializes in producing wide super-thin precision stainless steel strips, or "hand-tearable steel," which can be used in folding screens, solar photovoltaic substrates, automobile airbags, high-end coating materials, as well as military and aerospace fields.

Related Topics

Assembly China Company Vehicles Car Job Young Hefei Man Brazil Chile Saudi Arabia From

Recent Stories

Burcu Kiratli ties knot with Sinan Akcil

4 minutes ago

 

7 minutes ago

Sugar being offered at govt subsidized rate at uti ..

24 seconds ago

Ethiopia reports 716 new COVID-19 cases

25 seconds ago

Russia to Start State Tests of Tosochka New Heavy ..

29 seconds ago

Hong Kong earmarks 1.08 bln USD to vaccinate major ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.