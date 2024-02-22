Open Menu

China Sees Booming Consumption During Spring Festival Holiday

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 05:36 PM

China sees booming consumption during Spring Festival holiday

China has seen a boom in consumption during the Spring Festival holiday, making a good start to 2024, an official with the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) China has seen a boom in consumption during the Spring Festival holiday, making a good start to 2024, an official with the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

He Yadong, spokesperson for the ministry, said there were many bright spots in the consumption of physical commodities during the holiday. He cited figures from retail enterprises monitored by the ministry, with gold, silver and jewelry sales up 23.8 percent, sports and entertainment products up 15.6 percent, and communication equipment up 10.4 percent.

Consumption in China's service sectors saw robust growth during the period.

Domestic tourists have spent 632.69 billion Yuan (about 89 billion U.S. Dollars), up 47.3 percent year on year, while the national box office during the holiday hit a record high of 8.02 billion yuan, said He.

The impetus of new consumption was also unleashed. Instant retail sales via e-commerce platforms monitored by the ministry climbed 32.2 percent year on year, and some of the platforms saw the sales of cycling and skiing equipment up by over 50 percent from the previous year, he said.

Related Topics

Sports China Cycling Jewelry Gold Silver Commerce From Billion

Recent Stories

Turkey central bank keeps interest rate at 45%

Turkey central bank keeps interest rate at 45%

3 minutes ago
 UK backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte as next NATO chief: o ..

UK backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte as next NATO chief: official

4 minutes ago
 Vietnam records strongest growth of cassava export ..

Vietnam records strongest growth of cassava export in January

4 minutes ago
 Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation reports lower pro ..

Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation reports lower profit in 2023 on lower palm oil ..

4 minutes ago
 PITB's AI-powered system for Punjab Police set to ..

PITB's AI-powered system for Punjab Police set to curb crimes

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Food Authority (PAF) imposes Rs 300,000 fi ..

Punjab Food Authority (PAF) imposes Rs 300,000 fine on hotel, confectionary uni ..

6 minutes ago
Language experts stress importance of mother langu ..

Language experts stress importance of mother language

10 minutes ago
 Afghan authorities execute two men convicted of mu ..

Afghan authorities execute two men convicted of murder in sports stadium

10 minutes ago
 Free shuttle service from Bahawalpur to Cholistan ..

Free shuttle service from Bahawalpur to Cholistan for the rally initiated

11 minutes ago
 Seminar on 'Non-NATO ally: challenges & prospects ..

Seminar on 'Non-NATO ally: challenges & prospects for Pakistan' at UoS

11 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalised for week-long anti-polio dr ..

Arrangements finalised for week-long anti-polio drive

11 minutes ago
 Tokyo stock market breaks long-standing record hig ..

Tokyo stock market breaks long-standing record high

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World