China sees booming internet traffic in epidemic period

China has seen explosive growth in internet traffic during the epidemic period with an increase of around 50 percent compared with that by the end of last year, said Friday's Science and Technology Daily

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :China has seen explosive growth in internet traffic during the epidemic period with an increase of around 50 percent compared with that by the end of last year, said Friday's Science and Technology Daily.

The internet traffic in virus-hit Wuhan, in central China's Hubei Province, has seen an increase of around 60 to 70 percent compared with that at the end of last year, said statistics from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

"During the epidemic period, the broadband network plays key supporting roles in social economic operations, and people's production and life. Meanwhile, the internet also faces great challenges from users' growing operating frequency and demands," said Ao Li, researcher with the China academy of Information and Communication Technology.

Monitoring data shows that, in the first quarter, China's fixed and mobile broadband remained generally stable, despite the growth slowing down due to intensive use from the country's large population during the epidemic.

"If there were no great-leap-forward development in the internet network field, people could hardly enjoy such an abundant life at home, and online working and teaching could never be realized so smoothly," said Wen Ku, an official with the MIIT.

China has seen its fixed broadband users exceed 450 million, and the household penetration of fixed internet exceed 91 percent, said the MIIT statistics.

The user population of 3g, 4g and 5G mobile broadband has exceeded 1.3 billion, with a household penetration of more than 95 percent.

Across China, the broadband services have extended to more than 98 percent of administrative villages.

