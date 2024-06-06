China Sees Commercial Sector As Next Frontier In US Space Race
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A world-first launch from the far side of the Moon this week showcased China's progress in space, and Beijing now wants its commercial sector to catch up to rivals such as Elon Musk's SpaceX.
Chinese companies lag far behind American frontrunners led by SpaceX, which plans to launch Starship, a massive prototype rocket that may one day send humans to Mars, on Thursday.
The gap is narrowing, however, as Beijing realises the value a solid commercial sector can add to its existing capabilities, experts told AFP.
It could even become similar to the development of electric vehicles where EV pioneer Tesla, also founded by Musk, was an early mover in China but now faces fierce competition from a host of homegrown rivals, said analyst Chen Lan.
"In five years, SpaceX may feel pressure," Chen told AFP.
"The situation in today's EV market will probably happen again when a lion (Tesla or SpaceX) faces a pack of wolves (Chinese companies)."
Tesla was recently overtaken by China's BYD as the world's top seller.
Beijing only opened up parts of the space sector to private capital in late 2014 but hundreds of companies have since sprung up.
A CERES-1 commercial rocket, for example, sent three satellites into orbit on Thursday, one of dozens of launches planned this year.
"China's commercial space sector is impressively large and deep," said Blaine Curcio, founder of Orbital Gateway Consulting.
While SpaceX is "vastly ahead" of its Chinese equivalent, "if we compare the fifth, or the 10th most-developed launch companies in the US and China, China is probably ahead", he said.
Recent Stories
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries
More Stories From World
-
NATO has 'no plans to deploy forces to Ukraine': Stoltenberg4 minutes ago
-
Djokovic says knee operation 'went well'34 minutes ago
-
King Charles III says on D-Day 'nations must stand together to oppose tyranny'44 minutes ago
-
Four dead, over 20 injured in Czech train crash44 minutes ago
-
Chile's lithium dreams raise water concerns in the desert54 minutes ago
-
Djokovic says knee operation 'went well'54 minutes ago
-
Sudan committee says 'up to 100' killed in village attack54 minutes ago
-
Divided ANC debates South Africa's future govt54 minutes ago
-
India's Modi readies for third term after securing coalition54 minutes ago
-
Stoinis shines as Australia cruise past Oman in T20 opener1 hour ago
-
'Up to 100' feared dead in Sudan village attack: activist committee2 hours ago
-
New report reveals severe child food poverty amid world crises2 hours ago