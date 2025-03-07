Open Menu

China Sees Continuous Contributions To Global Wind Energy Development

China will actively and prudently work toward peaking carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality through a number of measures including accelerating the construction of renewable energy bases in "desert, gobi, and wilderness", developing offshore wind power, etc., according to the Government Work Report delivered at the ongoing "two sessions"

Looking back on 2024, China's wind power construction reached a new milestone with continuous contributions to green transition both domestically and internationally.

"2024 China Wind Power Hoisting Capacity Statistical Briefing" released by China Wind Energy Association on February 24 shows that in 2024, 14,388 wind turbines were added in China's mainland with a total installed capacity of 86.99 million kilowatts, marking a year-on-year increase of 9.6%.

Furthermore, wind energy technologies and products from China are going global to enable increasingly more countries, especially emerging economies, to harness wind resources, CEN reported on Friday.

In 2024, China exported 904 wind turbines to 23 countries with a capacity of 5,193.7 MW, representing a year-on-year increase of 41.7%. More specifically, the top five export destinations were Saudi Arabia (15%), Uzbekistan (13.1%), Brazil (12.5%), Egypt (10%) and Kazakhstan (7.2%).

By the end of 2024, China had exported 5,799 wind turbines with a total capacity of 20,787.8 MW to 57 countries across six continents, an increase of three countries namely Azerbaijan, South Korea and Indonesia compared to 2023. The top five export destinations cumulatively were Vietnam (14.8%), Australia (9.6%), Uzbekistan (8.2%), Kazakhstan (5.6%) and South Africa (5.5%).

It's also noted that Chinese offshore wind turbines had been exported to three countries: Vietnam, Italy and Japan by the close of 2024.

More Stories From World