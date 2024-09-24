Open Menu

China Sees Continuous Decrease In Water And Soil Loss: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2024 | 12:30 PM

China sees continuous decrease in water and soil loss: official

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) China has seen a continuous decrease in its water and soil loss in recent years, thanks to its massive efforts to treat rivers, lakes and reservoirs, preserve water and soil, and protect ecology and the environment, a Chinese official said on Monday.

Li Liangsheng, vice minister of water resources, said that thanks to these efforts, China's water and soil preservation rate has increased continuously, and its river and lake ecosystems have improved steadily. The country's treatment of water and soil loss has covered an area totaling 620,000 square kilometers over the past 10 years, he added.

Li, also chair of the board of Directors of the International Research and Training Center on Erosion and Sedimentation (IRTCES), said that as the impact of global climate change intensifies, human activities increase and industrialization accelerates, extreme weather events are occurring more frequently, and many countries are facing sedimentation and erosion problems.

Li said the IRTCES will do more to play its leading role in the global issue of erosion and sedimentation, and support the realization of the goals set for the ninth phase of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Hydrological Programme.

Li made the remarks at a Monday event held in Beijing to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the center, which was established by the Chinese government and UNESCO in 1984.

Over the past 40 years, the center has led scientific and technological progress in the field of erosion and sedimentation, promoted academic exchange, and played an important role in boosting international research cooperation in the field of erosion and sedimentation.

Related Topics

Weather Exchange Water China Beijing Progress Event Government

Recent Stories

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

12 minutes ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

15 minutes ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

18 hours ago
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

18 hours ago
 SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

19 hours ago
 Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or fac ..

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences

19 hours ago
 Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

19 hours ago
 Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to ..

Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow

19 hours ago
 The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

20 hours ago

More Stories From World