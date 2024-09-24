China sees continuous decrease in water and soil loss: official

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) China has seen a continuous decrease in its water and soil loss in recent years, thanks to its massive efforts to treat rivers, lakes and reservoirs, preserve water and soil, and protect ecology and the environment, a Chinese official said on Monday.

Li Liangsheng, vice minister of water resources, said that thanks to these efforts, China's water and soil preservation rate has increased continuously, and its river and lake ecosystems have improved steadily. The country's treatment of water and soil loss has covered an area totaling 620,000 square kilometers over the past 10 years, he added.

Li, also chair of the board of Directors of the International Research and Training Center on Erosion and Sedimentation (IRTCES), said that as the impact of global climate change intensifies, human activities increase and industrialization accelerates, extreme weather events are occurring more frequently, and many countries are facing sedimentation and erosion problems.

Li said the IRTCES will do more to play its leading role in the global issue of erosion and sedimentation, and support the realization of the goals set for the ninth phase of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Hydrological Programme.

Li made the remarks at a Monday event held in Beijing to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the center, which was established by the Chinese government and UNESCO in 1984.

Over the past 40 years, the center has led scientific and technological progress in the field of erosion and sedimentation, promoted academic exchange, and played an important role in boosting international research cooperation in the field of erosion and sedimentation.