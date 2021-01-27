China sees enhanced science literacy in citizens

China has endeavored to boost sci-tech development and met the target of enhancing citizens' science literacy over the past five years, according to the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST)

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :China has endeavored to boost sci-tech development and met the target of enhancing citizens' science literacy over the past five years, according to the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST).

The proportion of scientifically literate Chinese citizens has increased to 10.56 percent in 2020, up by 4.36 percentage points from 2015, said a recent survey released by the CAST.

"The increased science literacy of Chinese citizens has laid a solid foundation for the country to build a moderately prosperous society," said Wang Ting, director of the China Research Institute of Science Popularization.

"It also reveals that China has entered a new development phase to enhance science literacy in all citizens, which is crucial for the country to strengthen the sci-tech sector," Wang said.

Science literacy is knowledge of science, as well as the scientific framework by which people make decisions and solve problems based on facts, research and knowledge.

Between 2016 and 2020, China made major investments in improving sci-tech education, developing popular science infrastructure and cultivating skills.China has achieved significant progress in enhancing citizens' science literacy, while the urban-rural divide, as well as regional and age gaps remain challenging.

In the next step, the country will push forward sci-tech education and endeavor to make popular science reach and benefit all regions and groups, according to the CAST.