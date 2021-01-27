UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Sees Enhanced Science Literacy In Citizens

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 12:26 PM

China sees enhanced science literacy in citizens

China has endeavored to boost sci-tech development and met the target of enhancing citizens' science literacy over the past five years, according to the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST)

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :China has endeavored to boost sci-tech development and met the target of enhancing citizens' science literacy over the past five years, according to the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST).

The proportion of scientifically literate Chinese citizens has increased to 10.56 percent in 2020, up by 4.36 percentage points from 2015, said a recent survey released by the CAST.

"The increased science literacy of Chinese citizens has laid a solid foundation for the country to build a moderately prosperous society," said Wang Ting, director of the China Research Institute of Science Popularization.

"It also reveals that China has entered a new development phase to enhance science literacy in all citizens, which is crucial for the country to strengthen the sci-tech sector," Wang said.

Science literacy is knowledge of science, as well as the scientific framework by which people make decisions and solve problems based on facts, research and knowledge.

Between 2016 and 2020, China made major investments in improving sci-tech education, developing popular science infrastructure and cultivating skills.China has achieved significant progress in enhancing citizens' science literacy, while the urban-rural divide, as well as regional and age gaps remain challenging.

In the next step, the country will push forward sci-tech education and endeavor to make popular science reach and benefit all regions and groups, according to the CAST.

Related Topics

Technology Education China Progress 2016 2015 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Indonesian president receives 2nd injection of Sin ..

29 seconds ago

'He took a big risk': Mexicans say president pushe ..

31 seconds ago

Ayeza Khan stuns fans with new picture

22 minutes ago

Moscow Welcomes Biden Administration's Decision to ..

32 seconds ago

Russia's FSB Detained Hizb ut-Tahrir Terrorists Pr ..

36 seconds ago

New Dehli witnesses curfew like situation owing to ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.