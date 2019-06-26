UrduPoint.com
China Sees Fast Growth In Wearable Devices Shipment

Wed 26th June 2019

China sees fast growth in wearable devices shipment

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ):China saw fast growth of wearable devices shipment in the first quarter of this year, with smartwatches leading the trend, an industrial report showed.

Wearable devices makers shipped about 19.5 million units in Q1, up 34.7 percent year on year, according to a report from global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

The shipment of basic wearable devices, which do not support third-party apps, grew 25.5 percent while smart ones surged 84.6 percent in the first three months of 2019.

Xiaomi led the domestic Q1 wearable devices market in terms of shipment with a market share of about 21.9 percent, followed by Huawei and Apple.

Adult smartwatch shipments reached 2.01 million units in Q1, surging 89.4 percent year on year thanks to the growing popularity and dropping prices of such devices, according to the IDC.

More Stories From World

