China Sees Historic Achievements In Youth Development

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 04:52 PM

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, China has made historic accomplishments in youth development, according to an official at a press conference on Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, China has made historic accomplishments in youth development, according to an official at a press conference on Thursday.

He Junke, first secretary of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China, elaborated on the economic conditions that have fostered momentous progress in the development of young people, their improved mental and physical health, and their access to education and employment.

Building on its rapid economic growth, the country is able to provide strong material support for youth development, said He, noting that China spends more than 2 trillion Yuan (around 312 billion U.

S. Dollars) in research and development and over 4 trillion yuan in education annually.

The rapid development of cultural industries and public facilities such as museums and cultural centers, as well as the growing number of internet users in their 20s, has created an environment where young people can live a rich cultural life, according to He.

In addition to improving physical and mental health, young Chinese now have access to better education and diversified choices of employment, said He.

China released a white paper titled "Youth of China in the New Era," the first of its kind focusing on China's youth, on Thursday.

