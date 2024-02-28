China Sees Improved Living Environment In Rural Areas
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2024 | 03:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) China has made remarkable progress in improving the living environment in rural areas, the country's agricultural ministry said on Wednesday.
The country stepped up efforts to strengthen the weak links in public infrastructure in 2023, and over 95 percent of villages have launched clean-up campaigns, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.
In 2023, over 73 percent of China's rural households had access to sanitary toilets, while the rural residential sewage treatment rate reached over 40 percent.
In the meantime, over 90 percent of villages in China are serviced by household waste disposal solutions, said the ministry.
Further efforts will be made in 2024 to fulfil the practical demands of rural residents and provide inclusive public services, it said.
