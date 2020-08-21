China sees increase in tech transaction value

China registered technology transaction volume of 770.72 billion yuan (about 111.6 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half of 2020, up 6.5 percent year on year, said the Ministry of Science and Technology

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :China registered technology transaction volume of 770.72 billion Yuan (about 111.6 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first half of 2020, up 6.5 percent year on year, said the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Technology service contracts topped the list with a transaction volume of 368.

41 billion yuan, while the value of technology development contracts rose 22.9 percent to 325.2 billion yuan.

The transaction volume of contracts registered by scientific research institutions increased by 30 percent year on year.

Among all the 136,434 technology contracts registered in the first half, 56,287 involved intellectual property rights, the ministry said.