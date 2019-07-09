China sees increasing patent application in integrated circuit layout design in H1

China has received 2,904 patent applications for integrated circuit layout design in the first half of this year, up 45.7 percent year on year, according to a press conference held by China's National Intellectual Property Administration (NIPA) Tuesday

BEIJING , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :China has received 2,904 patent applications for integrated circuit layout design in the first half of this year, up 45.7 percent year on year, according to a press conference held by China's National Intellectual Property Administration (NIPA) Tuesday.

China has issued 2,487 certificates for registration of integrated circuit layout design during that period, with a year-on-year growth of 52 percent.

Ge Shu, an official from the NIPA said the increasing number of patents on integrated circuit layout design has demonstrated China's growing innovation capacity.

"Chinese enterprises have attached great importance to the layout designs of integrated circuits in recent years. We have also optimized the approval process and improved the efficiency of review to ensure timely registration and better services for market entities," Ge said.