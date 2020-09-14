UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Sees More Young, Women Online Writers In 2019

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 02:02 PM

China sees more young, women online writers in 2019

Young and women writers have taken larger shares of China's online literature industry, according to a recent report on the development of Chinese online literature in 2019

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Young and women writers have taken larger shares of China's online literature industry, according to a recent report on the development of Chinese online literature in 2019.

The number of women writers rose faster than other groups, and writers from the post-90s generation made up 44.

6 percent of the total to become a major force in online literature creation, according to the report released during the China Online Literature+ Conference.

In 2019, the number of China's online literature authors hit 19.36 million, and the number of contracted writers stood at 770,000.

The report said China's online literature market recorded steady expansion in 2019, with the market size increasing to 20.17 billion Yuan (about 2.95 billion U.S. Dollars).

In 2019, a total of 3,452 works were exported to overseas markets, the majority via translation, according to the report.

Related Topics

China Young Women 2019 Market From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Biker killed in sargogha

3 minutes ago

8 more U.S. soldiers, family members in S. Korea t ..

3 minutes ago

CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh apologizes from the public

23 minutes ago

Finance Ministry participates in G20’s Fifth Exc ..

36 minutes ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

8 minutes ago

German Government Says Involved OPCW in Navalny's ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.