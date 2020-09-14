China sees more young, women online writers in 2019

Young and women writers have taken larger shares of China's online literature industry, according to a recent report on the development of Chinese online literature in 2019

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Young and women writers have taken larger shares of China's online literature industry, according to a recent report on the development of Chinese online literature in 2019.

The number of women writers rose faster than other groups, and writers from the post-90s generation made up 44.

6 percent of the total to become a major force in online literature creation, according to the report released during the China Online Literature+ Conference.

In 2019, the number of China's online literature authors hit 19.36 million, and the number of contracted writers stood at 770,000.

The report said China's online literature market recorded steady expansion in 2019, with the market size increasing to 20.17 billion Yuan (about 2.95 billion U.S. Dollars).

In 2019, a total of 3,452 works were exported to overseas markets, the majority via translation, according to the report.