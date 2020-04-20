UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Sees Over 20,000 Daily Border Entries By Transport Crew

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 04:20 PM

China sees over 20,000 daily border entries by transport crew

Chinese border agencies nationwide have seen more than 20,000 daily border entries made by crew members of sea, land and air transport, the National Immigration Administration said Monday at a press conference

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Chinese border agencies nationwide have seen more than 20,000 daily border entries made by crew members of sea, land and air transport, the National Immigration Administration said Monday at a press conference.

The number of transport staff entries accounted for over 70 percent of the country's total daily border entries, said Liu Haitao, an official with the administration, at the conference.

China has scaled up border control measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 while taking steps to facilitate smooth cross-border transportation.

Chinese seafarers who have sailed for more than 14 days at sea and are in good health are allowed to go ashore, but those whose voyage time is less than 14 days need to be quarantined for further observation, Liu said.

Related Topics

China Border

Recent Stories

PBIF demands stimulus for all sectors: Mian Zahid ..

16 minutes ago

Kulachi police arrest six gamblers

8 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscates thre ..

8 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) issues po ..

8 minutes ago

Iran's COVID-19 cases reach 83,505

1 minute ago

Three medical centres sealed, five violators book ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.