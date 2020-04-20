China sees over 20,000 daily border entries by transport crew

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Chinese border agencies nationwide have seen more than 20,000 daily border entries made by crew members of sea, land and air transport, the National Immigration Administration said Monday at a press conference.

The number of transport staff entries accounted for over 70 percent of the country's total daily border entries, said Liu Haitao, an official with the administration, at the conference.

China has scaled up border control measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 while taking steps to facilitate smooth cross-border transportation.

Chinese seafarers who have sailed for more than 14 days at sea and are in good health are allowed to go ashore, but those whose voyage time is less than 14 days need to be quarantined for further observation, Liu said.