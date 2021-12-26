China Sees Record 4.6Mln Postgraduate Entrance Exams Taken in 2021 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) A record 4.57 million people took a postgraduate entrance exam this year in China, with the number of participants steadily rising over the past several years, Chinese media reported on Sunday.

This year's number of participants is 800,000 higher than in 2020, while 2019 saw the number of postgraduate exam-takers hit a 3 million mark, the CGTN broadcaster reported.

The rising numbers of participants could be linked to a more competitive job market as well as growing literacy and people wishing to prolong their time as students, CGTN said citing a survey by China education Online.

In addition, coronavirus-linked travel restrictions may have prompted some students to choosy study programs in China instead of going abroad, according to the broadcaster.