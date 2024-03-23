Open Menu

China Sees Robust Increase In New Foreign-invested Firms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2024 | 12:30 PM

China sees robust increase in new foreign-invested firms

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Some 7,160 new foreign-invested firms were set up across China during the first two months of this year, marking a 34.9 percent increase year on year, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed on Friday.

"The robust growth of 34.9 percent is the highest in nearly five years, showing that multinationals are still optimistic about the development opportunities of the Chinese market," said an official with the ministry.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Chinese mainland in actual use stood at 215.09 billion Yuan (about 30.29 billion U.S. Dollars) during the period, down 19.

9 percent year on year.

"Despite a decline in FDI in the first two months, it is still the third-highest level in nearly a decade," the official said.

FDI in the high-tech manufacturing sector jumped 10.1 percent year on year to 28.27 billion yuan in the two months.

FDI from France, Spain and Australia increased by 585.8 percent, 399.3 percent and 144.5 percent, respectively.

"At present, China's favorable factors in attracting foreign investment still outweigh the unfavorable ones, and the prospect of investing in China remains bright," the official said.

Related Topics

Australia China France Spain Market Commerce From Billion

Recent Stories

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at ..

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

15 minutes ago
 Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate ..

Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day

21 minutes ago
 No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

27 minutes ago
 Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Av ..

Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

4 hours ago
 PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

14 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection commi ..

Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee

14 hours ago
 Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in ..

Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas

15 hours ago
 Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

15 hours ago
 Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ..

Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote

15 hours ago

More Stories From World