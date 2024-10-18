China Sees Slowest Growth In More Than A Year As Property Woes Drag
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) China posted its slowest growth in a year and a half on Friday, as Beijing struggles to steady an economy shaken by sluggish spending and persistent property sector woes.
Officials have in recent weeks unveiled a string of measures to reignite the world's number-two economy, with an eye to achieving five percent annual growth.
But after a blistering market rally fuelled by hopes for a long-awaited "bazooka stimulus", optimism has tapered as authorities refrained from providing a specific figure for the bailout or detailing any of the pledges.
On Friday, Beijing's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the economy expanded 4.6 percent year on year in the third quarter, down from 4.7 in the previous three months and the slowest since early 2023, when China was emerging from its strict zero-Covid policy.
Still, it was slightly better than the 4.5 percent predicted by analysts surveyed by AFP.
Ahead of the figures, state media said the country's top banks had cut interest rates on Yuan deposits for the second time this year.
Beijing has said it has "full confidence" in achieving its annual growth goal, but economists say more direct fiscal stimulus is needed to revive activity and restore business confidence.
Recent weeks have seen authorities unveil a raft of measures to funnel cash into the economy including a string of rate cuts and loosened restrictions on home-buying.
But investors are clamouring for more specifics on how Beijing will shift its economy towards a consumption-driven model that can sustain long-term growth.
