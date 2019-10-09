UrduPoint.com
China Sees Stable Social Order During National Day Holiday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:54 PM

Ministry of Public Security reported stable social order and fewer crimes and road accidents across China during the National Day holiday from Oct. 1 to 7

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Ministry of Public Security reported stable social order and fewer crimes and road accidents across China during the National Day holiday from Oct. 1 to 7.

Nationwide, an average of more than 170,000 police officers and 60,000 police vehicles were dispatched each day to maintain smooth traffic flow, resulting in a 46-percent decline in traffic accidents compared to the same period last year, said the ministry.

Police handled 8.7 percent less of criminal offences during the seven-day holiday compared to last year's National Day holiday.

The police and armed police force strengthened joint patrols at crowded places including scenic spots, stations and busy business areas, said the ministry, adding that 852 major celebrations and 132 fireworks displays were carried out safely.

Border inspection authorities across the country examined more than 12 million people entering and exiting the country during the holiday, according to the ministry.

