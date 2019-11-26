UrduPoint.com
China Selects Happiest Cities Of 2019

Tue 26th November 2019

China selects happiest cities of 2019

Ten cities at or above the prefectural level have been listed as the happiest cities in China of 2019, according to a forum held in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou on Monday

Ten cities at or above the prefectural level have been listed as the happiest cities in China of 2019, according to a forum held in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou on Monday.

The top 10 happiest cities are Chengdu, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Xi'an, Guangzhou, Changsha, Wenzhou, Taizhou, Tongchuan, and Xuzhou. Another 10 county-level cities or districts were selected as the happiest county-level cities.

The cities were selected by Oriental Outlook magazine and think tank Liaowang Institute, both run by Xinhua news Agency, in a three-month-long process that included big data collection, questionnaire and panel discussions.

Education, employment, income, social welfare, healthcare, living conditions, and environment all concern people's sense of happiness and they are the key criteria in making the list, said Yan Wenbin, vice president of Xinhua News Agency. The annual activity to select the happiest cities in China was first held in 2007.

