China send humanitarian aid to quake-hit Nepal

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) A batch of emergency humanitarian assistance, including 600 cotton tents and 4,600 blankets, left Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in southwest China's Sichuan Province for earthquake-hit Nepal on Wednesday.

According to CGTN, the Chinese government, which sent the supplies, said it attaches great importance to the disaster situation in Nepal after an earthquake claimed over 150 lives last week.

