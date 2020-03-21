UrduPoint.com
China Sends 1 Million Face Masks To Greece Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Greek Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 07:33 PM

China Sends 1 Million Face Masks to Greece Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Greek Health Ministry

China has sent to Greece one million medical and surgical masks, as well as other medical supplies amid COVID-19 outbreak, the Greek Health Ministry said on Saturday, adding that the total weight of cargo amounted to eight tonnes

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) China has sent to Greece one million medical and surgical masks, as well as other medical supplies amid COVID-19 outbreak, the Greek Health Ministry said on Saturday, adding that the total weight of cargo amounted to eight tonnes.

According to the ministry, 500,000 masks were granted to Greece by the Chinese government, while another half was sent by State Grid Corporation of China, a strategic partner of Greece's Independent Power Transmission Operator.

China's Ambassador to Athens Zhang Qiyue, as well as Greece's ministers of state, health, environment and energy, and the alternate minister for European affairs, participated in a ceremony to receive the cargo.

The ceremony was held at Athens International Airport.

The Greek Health Ministry has so far confirmed 495 COVID-19 cases and ten fatalities from the virus.

