UrduPoint.com

China Sends 23 Military Aircraft, 4 Ships To Taiwan Strait - Taiwanese Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 09:00 AM

China Sends 23 Military Aircraft, 4 Ships to Taiwan Strait - Taiwanese Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The Taiwanese Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the island's armed forces registered 23 military aircraft and four ships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) approaching the island in the last 24 hours.

"23 PLA aircraft and 4 PLAN (People's Liberation Army Navy) vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today," the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry added that 17 Chinese aircraft, including two J-11 fighters, eight J-16s, three SU-30s, and one BZK-005 drone, crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

In turn, Taiwan sent air and sea patrols to monitor the situation and deployed ground-based missile systems, the ministry noted.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August.

Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Despite this fact, several countries, including France, the US, Japan and others, have since sent their delegations to the island, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

Related Topics

Drone Army China Twitter France Beijing Nancy Taipei Independence Japan August From Government

Recent Stories

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

8 hours ago
 UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

8 hours ago
 Dubai hosts Womenâ€™s Heart Disease Conference of ..

Dubai hosts Womenâ€™s Heart Disease Conference of Cardiology on February 3-4

9 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

9 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews patient management system p ..

9 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appre ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appreciates police bravery

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.