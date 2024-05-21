China Sends 4 New Satellites Into Space
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) China on Tuesday launched into space four new satellites, state media reported.
The satellites were aboard the Kuaizhou-11 Y4 carrier rocket and were blasted into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the northwest of the country.
Wuhan-1 satellite and an ultra-low orbit technology test satellite were among the four new satellites.
A day earlier, Beijing also sent four satellites into space aboard a Long March-2D carrier rocket.
The rocket blasted off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern province of Shanxi.
