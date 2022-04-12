China Sends 40,000 Health Workers to Shanghai Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Health Commission

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2022 | 07:53 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) More than 40,000 health workers were sent to China's largest city of Shanghai to help it control a major COVID-19 outbreak, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

"The National Health Commission has dispatched more than 40,000 medical workers from 16 provinces," Mi Feng told a press conference.

The city of 25 million went into a tight lockdown in late March after seeing coronavirus cases spike. It confirmed 994 symptomatic and 22,348 asymptomatic cases. Mi said the medical team would help test and treat COVID-19 patients.

