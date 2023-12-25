China sends constellation of weather satellites into space

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) China on Monday launched into space a constellation of four weather satellites.

The meteorological satellites numbered 11, 12, 13, and 14, which are part of the Tianmu-1 constellation, were launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the northwestern Gobi Desert in Inner Mongolia, according to the State Council.

A Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket blasted off at 9:00 a.m. (0100GMT). It was the 23rd flight mission of the rocket series.

The satellites, which have entered their planned orbit, will be used to provide commercial meteorological data services.