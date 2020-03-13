UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Sends Experts, Aid To Italy To Help Virus Fight

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 07:53 PM

China sends experts, aid to Italy to help virus fight

Nine Chinese experts and several tonnes of medical aid have arrived on a special to flight to Italy to help the country fight Europe's most serious coronavirus outbreak

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Nine Chinese experts and several tonnes of medical aid have arrived on a special to flight to Italy to help the country fight Europe's most serious coronavirus outbreak.

China, the epicentre of the outbreak that first emerged in December, has said the peak of the epidemic has passed in the country after a steady decline in the number of new cases.

After battling the deadly epidemic for several months, it has also sent support to Iran and Iraq to help fight the illness.

On Thursday, a flight carrying medical experts and supplies arrived in Rome to help the hard-hit country, which has more than 15,000 cases and over 1,000 deaths -- the most outside of China.

The specialists had "been on the frontline since the first day in the epicentre of the virus", said Francesco Rossa, the president of the Italian Red Cross.

"The exchange of experiences with our researchers is important.

" The team included the vice president of the Chinese Red Cross and a prominent cardio-pulmonary intensive care expert, along with pediatricians and nurses who worked on the virus outbreak in China.

The medical supplies included ventilators, respiratory material, electro-cardiography machines and tens of thousands of masks, Rossa said.

Sporting face masks, the Chinese specialists were met by Italian health officials in Rome as they arrived for the visit.

In a phone call earlier this week, China's Foreign Minster Wang Yi told his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio that Italy would have Beijing's full support in battling the outbreak.

The outbreak has killed over 3,100 people in China and infected more than 80,000, the highest number globally.

Italy is the second-worst affected country, and has issued a nationwide lockdown in a bid to contain the pandemic.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Europe China Iraq Visit Beijing Rome Italy December Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hammad Azam joins Peshawar Zalmi squad

5 minutes ago

PITB-SadaPay Ink MoU to facilitate eRozgaar Freela ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab vows to solve problems of nu ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore police conduct search operations in city

2 minutes ago

Special task force to be formed to ensure best qua ..

2 minutes ago

Greek organisers scrap Olympic torch relay because ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.