China Sends Experts to City of Dalian After 39 COVID-19 Cases Reported Amid Local Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) China's National Health Commission (NHC) has dispatched a team of experts to supervise the local containment efforts in the city of Dalian, where 39 new COVID-19 cases were identified during the recent local outbreak.

According to a statement from the NHC on Friday, a team of 10 experts went to Dalian on Tuesday to offer guidance and assistance to the city's containment efforts after the cluster of new COVID-19 cases emerged.

From December 15-24, Dalian has reported a total of 19 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 asymptomatic cases, the statement said.

China lists asymptomatic cases separately in its official COVID-19 case count.

As part of their efforts to contain the latest local outbreak, local authorities in Dalian announced earlier this week that they would launch a city-wide campaign to test all local residents for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, the city has collected 3.34 million COVID-19 samples and completed 1.37 million tests.