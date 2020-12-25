UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Sends Experts To City Of Dalian After 39 COVID-19 Cases Reported Amid Local Outbreak

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 01:01 PM

China Sends Experts to City of Dalian After 39 COVID-19 Cases Reported Amid Local Outbreak

China's National Health Commission (NHC) has dispatched a team of experts to supervise the local containment efforts in the city of Dalian, where 39 new COVID-19 cases were identified during the recent local outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) China's National Health Commission (NHC) has dispatched a team of experts to supervise the local containment efforts in the city of Dalian, where 39 new COVID-19 cases were identified during the recent local outbreak.

According to a statement from the NHC on Friday, a team of 10 experts went to Dalian on Tuesday to offer guidance and assistance to the city's containment efforts after the cluster of new COVID-19 cases emerged.

From December 15-24, Dalian has reported a total of 19 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 asymptomatic cases, the statement said.

China lists asymptomatic cases separately in its official COVID-19 case count.

As part of their efforts to contain the latest local outbreak, local authorities in Dalian announced earlier this week that they would launch a city-wide campaign to test all local residents for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, the city has collected 3.34 million COVID-19 samples and completed 1.37 million tests.

Related Topics

China Dalian December All From Million

Recent Stories

Russia opens criminal probe into Navalny ally over ..

4 minutes ago

Faith, Unity, Discipline to remain guiding princip ..

4 minutes ago

Change of guards at Quaid’s mausoleum as nation ..

24 minutes ago

Tokyo shares end lower in thin holiday trade

6 minutes ago

Joint efforts needed to cope with second wave of C ..

6 minutes ago

Police Chief in US' Columbus Recommends Firing Off ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.