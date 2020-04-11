China Sends Group of Doctors to Russia to Assist in Fighting COVID-19 - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) China has sent a group of doctors to Russia to help it fight the COVID-19 outbreak, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Chinese government decided to send a group of medical experts to Russia to help Russia fight the epidemic of the coronavirus disease," the ministry said in a statement.

The group has been formed by the Chinese National Health Commission and left for Russia earlier on Saturday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, about 1.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 102,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Russia has confirmed 11,917 cases of COVID-19 so far, with 94 fatalities.