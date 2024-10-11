China sends inter-agency working group to Pakistan in response to Oct 6 incident: spokesperson

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2024 | 01:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) China has sent an inter-agency working group to Pakistan as a part of the response to the attack on a Chinese convoy of Coal-fired Power Plant at Port Qasim which killed and injured Chinese personnel on October 6, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.
In response to a relevant query, the spokesperson said in a statement that after arriving in Islamabad on October 8, the working group immediately joined the Embassy in Pakistan and the company concerned in the emergency response.
The working group met intensively with heads of Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior, and military, police and intelligence departments, and asked the Pakistani side to properly handle ensuing matters, make every effort to save the injured, conduct thorough investigations, bring all the perpetrators to justice, and step up security measures to ensure the safety and security of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Pakistan, according to the spokesperson.
Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack and is fully dealing with the aftermath, investigating the incident and nailing down the perpetrators, and has said it will further strengthen security measures and make all-out effort to protect China's interests in Pakistan, said the spokesperson.
While in Pakistan, the working group mourned the Chinese victims, and visited the injured in the hospital and the company's employees at the project camp, according to the spokesperson.
