China Sends Over 11,000 Medics To Wuhan Amid Epidemic

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 04:24 PM

Chinese health authorities have sent more than 11,000 medics, including the country's best ICU staff, to the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Chinese health authorities have sent more than 11,000 medics, including the country's best ICU staff, to the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Friday.

Among them, over 3,000 doctors and nurses are intensive care specialists, said Guo Yanhong, an official with the National Health Commission, at a press conference in Beijing.

China's top experts in intensive care also gathered in Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei Province, to host consultations and conduct ward rounds, said Guo.

"We are fully aware of the urgent need for ICU professionals in Wuhan.

The current medics have been working for quite a long time and are exhausted both physically and mentally," Guo said.

She also noted the big gap between the supply and demand of medical resources in other cities in Hubei.

A one-on-one support system was established in 16 provinces, said Guo, adding that each of the provinces helps one city in Hubei to battle the epidemic.

"Those provinces will make all-out efforts to improve the treatment of patients in Hubei," Guo stressed.

By the end of Thursday, Hubei had 22,112 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection, with 618 deaths and 4,002 cases in severe or critical condition.

