China Sends Record Number of Military Jets Toward Taiwan

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) The Chinese military sent 39 warplanes into Taiwan's air defense zone on Saturday, setting a second record in just as many days, according to the Chinese defense ministry.

The planes, many of them fighter jets, entered the island's identification zone in two droves during the day and at night, prompting Taiwan to scramble patrol planes to ward them off.

China sent 38 warplanes to the area on Friday, when the Communist Party marked the 72nd anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China, as well as 28 planes in June.

China sees Taiwan as its breakaway province. The island has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949 when an opposition nationalist party retreated there during a civil war and set up a government.