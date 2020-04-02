China Sends to Russia 26 Tonnes of Medical Equipment to Help Fight COVID-19 - Moscow

China has sent to Russia 26 tonnes of masks, thermometers, protective gear and other medical equipment to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country, the press service of the Russian Trade Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) China has sent to Russia 26 tonnes of masks, thermometers, protective gear and other medical equipment to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country, the press service of the Russian Trade Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

The ministry organized the delivery of the humanitarian aid by the Russian air forces at the government's request in accordance with the agreements reached by President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

"The cargo with a total weight of 26 tonnes includes medical masks, respirators, protective suits, disposable gloves, shoe covers and infrared thermometers.

The received medical and personal protective equipment will be sent for further distribution to the Federal State Budgetary Institution 'National Medical and Surgical Center named after N.I. Pirogov' of the Russian Health Ministry," the press service said.

The press service added that in February, Russia, in its turn, send humanitarian aid to the Chinese city of Wuhan, the then epicenter of the outbreak of the virus. In particular, Moscow delivered medical protective equipment and medication.