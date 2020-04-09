China sent medical experts abroad to act on international humanitarianism: Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :China has sent medical experts to overseas to act on international humanitarianism to help them fight against Covid-19 and never exported the Chinese model to anyone, nor asked anyone to copy China's method, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

"So far, China has sent 12 teams of medical experts to 10 countries, namely Pakistan, Italy, Serbia, Cambodia, Iran, Iraq, Laos, Venezuela, the Philippines and Myanmar, to help them combat Covid-19, he said during his regular briefing while responding to a question that China was trying to export Chinese model for governance through such means.

He said that the Chinese experts shared their experience with local medical workers, helped them improve their ability in epidemic prevention, containment, diagnosis and treatment, and boosted their confidence in jointly overcoming the pandemic.

Their efforts have been well recognized by the governments and people of these countries, he added.

Zhao Lijian said that the Chinese side was making such efforts to reciprocate the goodwill it received earlier during the pandemic, to act on international humanitarianism and to implement the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind.

We will never stand aloof and shun away from our friends when they are in trouble, and we will never pick and choose nor attach any string when we offer a helping hand, he added.

He remarked that by working with the rest of the international community in this global war against the epidemic, China's goal was nothing but making concerted efforts and giving mutual assistance to tide over difficulties together, adding, Our commitment to this goal is firm as always. The spokesperson said that no country was immune to this abrupt global public health crisis, and the international community needs solidarity and cooperation more than ever.

He said that China was determined to ensure effective prevention and control of the epidemic at home, strengthen international anti-pandemic cooperation and take an active part in global health governance.

Zhao Lijian said that this was Chinas responsibility and commitment that served the common interests of all mankind. "We have never exported the Chinese model to anyone, nor asked anyone to copy China's methods. China stands ready to continue to uphold the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, pool the strength and wisdom of all parties, share and exchange useful practices with all parties, carry out joint prevention and control, and support the role of WHO and other international organizations, so as to stem the spread of the pandemic around the globe and win the final victory of international battle against Covid-19, he added.