China sentences Australian to death for drug trafficking

An Australian national has been sentenced to death by a Chinese court for drug trafficking, a verdict that could further inflame tensions between Beijing and Canberra

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :An Australian national has been sentenced to death by a Chinese court for drug trafficking, a verdict that could further inflame tensions between Beijing and Canberra.

Already troubled relations worsened recently after China reacted furiously to Australia's call for an independent probe into the origins of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The person, named in Chinese pinyin as "Kamu Jielaisibi", was handed the death penalty by Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court on Wednesday, according to a notice posted on the court website that day.

The notice revealed no details about the defendant besides their Australian nationality.

China is Australia's largest trading partner, as well as a major source of lucrative international students and tourists.

In an apparent response to the coronavirus probe demand, Beijing imposed tariffs on Australian barley, and issued travel warnings to tourists and students over virus-linked racism against ethnic Asians.