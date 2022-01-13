UrduPoint.com

China Sentences Two To Death For Smuggling Drugs To Taiwan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 09:30 PM

A Chinese court has sentenced two people to death for attempting to smuggle 400 kilograms of methamphetamine by sea from Southeast Asia to Taiwan, state media reported

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :A Chinese court has sentenced two people to death for attempting to smuggle 400 kilograms of methamphetamine by sea from Southeast Asia to Taiwan, state media reported.

Ten other people with the same smuggling ring were handed between 10 years and life in prison over the "extraordinarily large" operation, China news Service said.

Chinese and foreign trafficking gangs operating out of China's southeastern coastal province of Fujian arranged for fishermen to smuggle the contraband in December 2020, according to the report issued Wednesday.

The verdict by the court in Fujian was announced in "recent days", China News Service said, citing local police.

