China Set 2025, 2027 Goals For Development Of 'future Industries'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) China will support the technological innovation, industrial cultivation and safety governance of "future industries," according to a government guideline.
A batch of incubators and pilot zones of future industries should be built by 2025, while breakthroughs should be achieved in about 100 core technologies in key fields, according to the guideline released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and six other ministries and agencies on Monday.
Future industries refer to new industries integrated with "frontier technologies," such as metaverse, humanoid robots, brain-computer interface and quantum information, according to the guideline.
According to the China Global Television Network (CGTN), the aforementioned guideline also establishes a target for the year 2027.
During this period, it is anticipated that China's overall competence in prospective industries will experience substantial growth, accompanied by notable advancements in crucial technological domains, thereby positioning China as a global leader in selected sectors.
The authorities will coordinate national and local resources, encourage financial and fiscal support of promising start-ups, and facilitate international cooperation in the research and development of the future technologies.
The guideline called for efforts to develop signature products, enrich application scenarios and optimize industrial supporting systems for future industries, with a particular focus on six key fields including manufacturing, information, materials, energy, space and health.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
More Stories From World
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index ends slightly higher8 minutes ago
-
UAE’s innovative legislation to protect workers showcased on sidelines of 14th GFMD summit in Gene ..18 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index ends slightly higher58 minutes ago
-
New mayor hopes trees will cool Athens down58 minutes ago
-
N. Ireland unionists to end boycott of devolved government58 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says downed 15 of 35 Russian drones overnight1 hour ago
-
Nuggets down Bucks in Rivers opener; Wolves roll Thunder1 hour ago
-
UN confirms Europe hit record high temperature in 20211 hour ago
-
California police arrest suspects in desert killing of six2 hours ago
-
Wall Street at records ahead of Fed meeting, tech earnings2 hours ago
-
Saudi Aramco halts plan to raise production capacity: statement2 hours ago
-
China's on-spot medical bill settlement policy continues to benefit people3 hours ago