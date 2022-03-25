UrduPoint.com

China Set To Dominate Latin America Like Africa, US Response 'Feeble' - SOUTHCOM Chief

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 12:40 AM

China Set to Dominate Latin America Like Africa, US Response 'Feeble' - SOUTHCOM Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) China is driving fast to become as dominant economically in Latin America as it already is in Africa, Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) chief Gen. Laura Richardson told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in prepared testimony on Thursday.

"The PRC (People's Republic of China) continues its relentless march to expand its economic, diplomatic, technological, informational, and military influence in LAC (Latin American Countries) and challenges US influence in all these areas," Richardson said.

Unless the United States maintained its already modest levels of investment throughout the region, Beijing would soon hold the massive influence across the Western Hemisphere south of the Rio Grande that it already enjoyed throughout the continent of Africa, the SOUTHCOM chief warned.

"Without continued modest (US) investment, negative PRC influence in this region could soon resemble the self-serving, predatory influence it now holds in Africa," she said.

Over the past year, China and its state-owned enterprises had continued to target, recruit, and bribe officials at all levels throughout the region to expand their economic, political, and military influence including investments in strategic infrastructure, systematic technology, disinformation and propaganda campaigns, Richardson said.

Related Topics

Africa Senate Technology China Rio Grande Beijing United States March National University All

Recent Stories

UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Im ..

UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Imposing Sanctions - Spokesperso ..

14 minutes ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

14 minutes ago
 Farrukh condemns infiltration attempt of terrorist ..

Farrukh condemns infiltration attempt of terrorists in North Waziristan

14 minutes ago
 EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid preven ..

EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid prevention jab

32 minutes ago
 President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani l ..

President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani leadership on national day

32 minutes ago
 Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situatio ..

Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situation in Karabakh - Defense Minist ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>