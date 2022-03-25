China Set to Dominate Latin America Like Africa, US Response 'Feeble' - SOUTHCOM Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) China is driving fast to become as dominant economically in Latin America as it already is in Africa, Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) chief Gen. Laura Richardson told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in prepared testimony on Thursday.

"The PRC (People's Republic of China) continues its relentless march to expand its economic, diplomatic, technological, informational, and military influence in LAC (Latin American Countries) and challenges US influence in all these areas," Richardson said.

Unless the United States maintained its already modest levels of investment throughout the region, Beijing would soon hold the massive influence across the Western Hemisphere south of the Rio Grande that it already enjoyed throughout the continent of Africa, the SOUTHCOM chief warned.

"Without continued modest (US) investment, negative PRC influence in this region could soon resemble the self-serving, predatory influence it now holds in Africa," she said.

Over the past year, China and its state-owned enterprises had continued to target, recruit, and bribe officials at all levels throughout the region to expand their economic, political, and military influence including investments in strategic infrastructure, systematic technology, disinformation and propaganda campaigns, Richardson said.