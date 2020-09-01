China Set to Double Nuclear Warhead Stockpile to Around 400 by 2030 - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) China is on course to double its nuclear warheads to well over 400 by 2030 and expand its nuclear missile arsenal capable of hitting the United States by 200 within the next five years, the US Department of Defense said in its annual report to Congress on Tuesday.

"Over the next decade, China's nuclear warhead stockpile - currently estimated to be in the low-200s - is projected to at least double in size as China expands and modernizes its nuclear forces," the report said.

The number of warheads on China's land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of threatening the United States is expected to grow to roughly 200 in the next five years, the report said.

"The PRC has more than 1,250 ground-launched ballistic missiles (GLBMs) and ground-launched cruise missiles (GLCMs) with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers (300 miles to 3,300 miles). The United States currently fields one type of conventional GLBM with a range of 70 to 300 kilometers (40 miles to180 miles), the report said.

China has developed its conventional missile forces unrestrained by any international agreements, the report added.