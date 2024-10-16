China Set To Post Slowest Quarterly Growth This Year: Analysts
Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) China's economy likely expanded at its slowest pace this year, according to an AFP survey ahead of data Friday, as authorities struggle to reignite consumption amid a chronic debt crisis in the property sector.
Officials have in recent weeks unveiled a string of measures to reignite the world's number-two economy and bring an end to years of depressed business activity with an eye to achieving five percent annual growth.
But after a blistering market rally fuelled by hopes for a long-awaited "bazooka stimulus", optimism has waned as authorities refrained from providing a specific figure for the bailout or fleshing out any of the pledges.
Officials on Friday will unveil figures for the third quarter, with analysts polled by AFP forecasting the economy to have grown 4.5 percent -- having expanded 4.7 percent in the previous three months and 5.3 percent in January-March.
"China's economy got a shot in the arm in September," said Harry Murphy Cruise, economist at Moody's Analytics, referring to the stimulus, but added that investors have been left "disappointed" by the lack of further announcements.
Beijing in September revealed a raft of measures to funnel cash into the economy including a string of rate cuts and loosened restrictions on home-buying.
But those supports "won't be enough" to correct woes in the property market -- once a key driving force in the Chinese economy, Murphy Cruise warned.
Analysts surveyed by AFP predict 4.9 percent overall growth in 2024 -- even worse than last year, which was the weakest in decades, outside of Covid.
Beijing has said it has "full confidence" that it will reach its target this year and revive the economy but analysts say officials must go further and inject new money before the end of the year.
The need for help has been highlighted by a long-running series of data releases pointing to sluggish consumer activity, tepid inflation, minimal growth in imports and surging youth unemployment.
Recent Stories
Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad
Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident
Two held for decanting LPG
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks
More Stories From World
-
Italian navy brings first migrants to Albania centre: AFP26 minutes ago
-
Italy's migration policy under far-right Meloni56 minutes ago
-
Fake AI history photos cloud the past1 hour ago
-
New assisted dying bill introduced in UK parliament1 hour ago
-
Thomas Tuchel set to be unveiled as new England manager - reports2 hours ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results2 hours ago
-
India's fireworks boom ahead of Hindu festival of lights2 hours ago
-
The Bishnoi gang: the notorious syndicate Canada says is India's proxy2 hours ago
-
'Mysterious black balls' close Sydney beaches2 hours ago
-
Vintage Messi nets hat trick as Argentina hit Bolivia for six3 hours ago
-
Kashmir not India’s integral part – never was, nor will be: Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Egyptian geese spread wings in France, threatening biodiversity3 hours ago