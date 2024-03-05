Open Menu

China Sets Ambitious 5 Percent Growth Target For 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM

China sets ambitious 5 percent growth target for 2024

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) China set on Tuesday a growth target of around five percent for 2024, an ambitious objective that the leaders of the world's second-largest economy admitted would be a challenge to meet.

Premier Li Qiang formally announced the growth goal, alongside the overall budget and key government policies for 2024, as China's annual National People's Congress (NPC) kicked off Tuesday.

Addressing thousands of delegates, Li warned that "achieving this year's targets will not be easy".

"The foundation for China's sustained economic recovery and growth is not solid enough," he said.

Last year's NPC saw President Xi Jinping anointed for a historic third term, cementing his rule as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.

A year on, thousands of delegates attending the gathering must grapple with a litany of economic and security challenges, including a protracted property sector crisis, soaring youth unemployment, and a global slowdown that has hammered demand for Chinese goods.

The five percent goal is in line with last year's growth, but is a far cry from the double-digit expansion that for years drove the Chinese economy.

"We do not consider the five percent growth target to be conservative, we actually think it is ambitious," Wang Tao, Chief China Economist at UBS, told AFP.

"The property market has continued to fall and not yet reached the bottom, which exerts downward pressure on the economy," she added, saying that would have a "negative impact on local government finance and spending, and household wealth and consumer spending".

Li in his speech warned there remained "lingering risks and hidden dangers" still present in the economy.

Investors have called for much greater action from the state to shore up the flagging economy.

But Beijing has for years been reluctant to confront the pressures on its economy head-on with a major bailout, fearful of putting too much strain on fragile state coffers, and analysts don't see any reason to think that will change soon.

A separate budget report indicated China's military spending -- second only to the United States' -- would rise by 7.2 percent.

Related Topics

World China Budget Mao Beijing United States Congress Market From Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3

ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3

2 hours ago
 Ramadan relief package; check details here!  

Ramadan relief package; check details here!  

2 hours ago
 US all set to work with Pakistan’s new governmen ..

US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government

3 hours ago
 Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office ..

Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

6 hours ago
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

15 hours ago
 PM directs for preparing action plan to revive eco ..

PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy

15 hours ago
 Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulat ..

Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election

15 hours ago
 US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado ..

US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot

15 hours ago
 HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

15 hours ago
 Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belo ..

Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World