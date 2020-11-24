UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Sets Peaceful Goals Of Lunar Exploration, Chang'e 5 Mission Spokesperson Says

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:10 AM

China Sets Peaceful Goals of Lunar Exploration, Chang'e 5 Mission Spokesperson Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) China is pursuing peaceful goals in what concerns lunar exploration and is ready to cooperate with other countries in studying soil samples from the Moon, Pei Zhaoyu, a spokesperson of China's Chang'e 5 lunar return mission, said.

Earlier, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the Chang'e 5 lunar mission was successfully launched from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Center in Wenchang, in China's Hainan island province, using the Chinese heavy-lift launch vehicle Chang Zheng 5 (Long March 5). The launch took place at 04:30 local time on Tuesday (20:30 GMT on Monday).

Pei Zhaoyu, deputy director of the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration (CNSA) told journalists that in what concerns China's lunar exploration, China sets its own scientific and engineering goals but adheres "to the goals of peaceful development.

"

Pei Zhaoyu said that China would welcome the participation of scientists from other countries in studying the lunar samples it collects, if the Chang'e 5 lunar mission is successful.

"After receiving lunar soil samples, we will disclose to the international community how to handle the regolith samples and will conduct research in accordance with that," the spokesperson told journalists.

According to CNSA, the Chang Zheng 5 rocket successfully put the Chang'e 5 lunar research vehicle into the designated orbit about 2,200 seconds after the launch.

The Chang'e 5 lunar mission is China's first-ever sample return mission. If fully successful, it will become the first lunar sample return mission to be completed since 1976, when the Soviet Union carried out the Luna 24 robotic probe mission to the Moon.

Related Topics

China Long March Vehicle From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns cowardly assault on petroleum product ..

3 hours ago

Two orphans, their grandparents granted UAE golden ..

3 hours ago

Terrorist attack on oil station in Jeddah cowardly ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Press Club celebrates 21st anniversary, laun ..

6 hours ago

Russian, Jordanian Foreign Ministers Discuss Karab ..

5 hours ago

Bodour Al Qasimi, first Arab woman to be appointed ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.